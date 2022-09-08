.

By Esther Onyegbula

A 41-year-old robbery suspect, Sunkanmi Adeoye, has revealed that he went into the crime to get fund to purchase baby things for his pregnant wife.

Adeoye, who was arrested alongside Kamurudeen Kadiri, aged 30 and Owoseni Adekunle, 27, said Aro got him involved in the operation after he complained to him that he needed cash to take care of his pregnant wife and also purchase baby items as his wife will soon deliver.

Adeoye said: “Aro told me we were going for a robbery operation and I agreed to be part of it because he assured me that I will get money from it. I am a photographer but I needed help.

“I didn’t know them before the robbery operation. This was our first child; my wife doesn’t know that I have been arrested.”

It was gathered that the trio are members of an interstate robbery syndicate that specialised in snatching and selling stolen cars in Lagos, Ondo and Ogun states.

The three suspects were arrested on August 31 around the Berger area in Lagos while trying to sell a metallic grey-coloured Toyota Corolla car they stole in Ondo State. However, the leader of the gang is still at large.

Speaking on how he got involved in the robbery, 27-year-old Owoseni Adekunle said: “I started stealing and selling people’s generators. I made between N15,000 and N20,000 each time I stole and sold a generator. From there I began to steal and sell cocoa.

“I don’t drink, smoke or womanise, I used the proceed I made from petty stealing to feed. I am a tiler but I hardly get jobs.”

Confirming their arrest, the spokesperson of Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said an investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.

