It is hardly an exaggeration to suggest that Bode Blaq personifies art. From being a young comic art artist and collector to doing pantsel and oil paintings and then discovering music, Bode Blaq’s life is intimately interwoven in art.

Since his entry into the music business a few years ago, Ogungbemi Olabode Stephen, widely known as Bode Blaq, has built an enviable niche for himself as a versatile and multi-talented songwriter,rapper, and recording artist. His unique blend of hip-hop, Afro-rap, and pop subgenres has resulted in chart-topping successes.

Despite his musical accomplishments, Bode Blaq considers visual art as his first passion and the most tranquil of all forms of creativity he has mastered. He recently admitted that he is still strongly drawn to visual art and aspires to leave a legacy as an observant art collector and aficcionado.

According to him, “I started as a visual artist before becoming a musician. Music took my time and attention off visual art for a while but right now I am trying so much to strike a balance. Unlike music with all the glitz and glamor and the price that comes with it, visual art is calm and relaxing and it feels like something I want to do for the rest of my life; making and collecting priceless art”.

The dark skinned Ekiti State born rapper who is gearing up for the release of an EP project also hinted at the launch of a digital art gallery where he plans to showcase his works and that of other artists in his collections. “ I had a mini exhibition last year where I showcased my works and the feedback I got was amazing. I am launching an art gallery soon and the plan is to fully develop, harness and showcase this part of the Bode Blaq brand” he added.

To Bode Blaq, art is an expression and articulation of his personality, creativity, goals, and aspirations, and he intends to leave no stone unturned in fully harnessing and showcasing the fullness of his many artistic skills.

