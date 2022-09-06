Festus Keyamo

By Miftaudeen Raji

Spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 elections, Festus Keyamo has dismissed claims that he sued the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over allegations of certificate forgery.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment stated that he sued the Lagos State House of Assembly and not Tinubu.

He said, “I never sued Tinubu. No. I sued the House of Assembly seeking an interpretation of the law.”

Read also: Tinubu to focus on issue-based campaigns – Onanuga

Recall Keyamo had come under fire for taking spokesperson of the APC flag bearer, after allegedly suing Tinubu over alleged certificate forgery when he was the governor of Lagos state.

Keyamo’s reaction comes on the heels of a statement by the Spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, who insisted that Keyamo sued Tinubu during his first-term as Lagos state governor.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, Bwala had cited a law report, Keyamo V. House Of Assembly, Lagos State (2002)18 NWLR (Pt. 799)605.



In his reaction to the claim, Keyamo said now “the greatest defender of Asiwaju on the issue,” which was adjudicated by the Supreme Court, anyone who thinks he would still harbour any kind of resentment more than 20 years later should examine their head.



He said, “Once the Supreme Court pronounces on an issue, it becomes binding on even the lawyer who loses and he is bound to obey and defend the judgment of the court. So assuming (which is not conceded) that I made any kind of accusation in the matter, once the Supreme Court ruled, that was the end of the matter and from that moment, it behoves me to stop pushing a matter already laid to rest by the highest court of the land and defend the decision.

“Nigerians would be hearing from the horse’s mouth as to what actually transpired during the battle that raged then and how the matter was eventually laid to rest.

“These battles we waged were not borne out of bitterness and hate, but to “unravel the truth and the real constitutional powers of the House.

“So, once the issue is laid to rest, we move on. Anyone who thinks I would still harbour any kind of resentment more than 20 years later should examine his/her head.”

RELATED NEWS