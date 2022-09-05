Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, UK PM Liz Truss

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the emergence of Liz Truss as the new United Kingdom Prime Minister.

Truss has succeeded Boris Johnson who resigned in July as PM and Conservative Party Leader.

Read also: Liz Truss is new UK Prime Minister

Her emergence was premised, however, on her polling of 81,326 votes against her rival, former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak who garnered 60,399 votes.

Reacting to Truss’ emergence as PM, Atiku said he looks forward to an improved partnership of her new leadership with Nigeria and other African nations.

Atiku said this on his verified Twitter page on Monday, as he congratulated Truss.

Atiku’s reaction

The former Vice President described it as “a hard-fought process.”

Atiku tweeted, “The United Kingdom has proven, yet again, the resilient power of democracy. The election of MP @trussliz as leader of the Conservative Party was a hard-fought process, but the ultimate winners are the people of the United Kingdom.

“I join all other friends of the UK to celebrate this moment.

“I equally look forward to an enhanced partnership of the new leadership of the @Conservatives with Nigeria and African countries in the areas of human capital development, trade and strengthening democracy and the integrity of elections.”

RELATED NEWS