By Efosa Taiwo

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has said that breaking the world record was no fluke, but something she can do repeatedly.

The Nigerian on Thursday defended her Diamond League meeting to wrap up her record-breaking year in style as she broke Gail Devers’ 22-year old meeting record in a wining time of 12.29secs.

She came ahead of American Tia Jones who finished second in 12.40s, Jamaica’s Britany Anderson who came in third in 12.42s while Jasmine Camacho-Quinn ended the race fourth in 12.49s.

The triumph added to what can be described a golden year for the sprinter having already conquered World Championship, Commonwealth and Africa Championship titles.

Reacting to her win, she admitted she was scared prior to racing in Zurich but glad she eventually won.

She said her win was more of proving to herself that she can repeat the heroic feat of breaking the World Record.

Amusan said, “I was scared to the teeth getting on the line, but I had to just keep my calm. I am just thankful to have come out here (Zurich) and got the win.

“Pressure? It was more of proving to myself. I broke the World Record, and I can do it over and over again. It wasn’t just a one-time thing.

“Even though after the World Championships, it took a while for me to get back into my rhythm but with enough rest, I was able to bounce back. I am thankful. God is faithful.”

