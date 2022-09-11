By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Former governor of Taraba state, Jolly Nyame, has said he has forgiven all those who in one or another contributed to his conviction and subsequent remand at Kuje correctional centre for four years.

He also said he now sees life differently and prefers to assume the position of a pathfinder going forward.

He spoke weekend in Jalingo, the state capital at a reception organised to welcome him to his home state after regaining freedom.

Nyame said he believed his confinement at Kuje correctional centre while it lasted had a divine purpose.

According to him, “ I now see life differently, and now understand and know what people are passing through.

“If I want to assume any position I want to be a pathfinder.

“I also want to state that I have no grudge against anybody and I have forgiven all those behind my incarceration.”

Nyame, who told the gathering that he was back for good thanked the Federal government and the council of state for their magnanimity.

He also appreciated the state government, Senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha and his counterpart in Adamawa, Binos Yaroe and other political associates in the state who contributed to ensure he had a rousing welcome.

The Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Joseph Kunini, who spoke for the state government, eulogised the statesman for his resolve to forgive his transgressors.

