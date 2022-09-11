Real names Brett Holland, NSM Reload is a trap music artist who has demonstrated his lyrical depth in several singles and albums.

Raised in Gwinnet County, the soft-spoken rapper spins and weaves heartfelt, honest and straightforward tales about a world of hustling and street life over mesmerizing rap music.

In explaining his name, NSM Reload said “the NSM stands for Nawfside Millionaire”

Describing the kind of music he makes, NSM Reload said “I make luxury trap/street music where the main theme is making a way out of the streets. Soft and restrained, yet powerful and distinctive delivery”.

After many albums and several singles, NSM Reload believes his sound has been consistent over the years giving its reception by his audience who are ever expanding to countries he never thought his music would reach.

On his artistic Influences, Reload admitted “my artistic influence is Future. I’ve been rocking with Future since he came out because back in the days, we came out with a song called astronaut swagging back when they made swag surfin and about two years later, Future came out with the astronaut swag and at the time nobody was thinking like that, that man’s a genius”

Currently basking in the steady rise of the numbers on his new release, NSM Reload believes the world is ran off music “so that being said music has been in me since our ancestors that’s why I breath out my music effortlessly” the lyricist concluded.

