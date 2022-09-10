By Benjamin Njoku

Front-line politician and socialite, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa has added yet another feather to her bogus cap as she was recently unveiled as the matron of a reality TV show to boost the modelling industry in the country.

The show, Dynamic pageant reality TV show is being sponsored by a UK-based Dynamic City Models, Manchester, which aims at providing a platform to young girls between 18 and 27, to pursue a career in modelling.

The Executive Producer, Thierry Kome said he launched the show in response to the growing need to groom more black models that can hold their own on the runway as well as represent international brands.

Speaking at the unveiling of the show at the Echoes of Calabar, Victoria Island, Lagos, Kome said as the demand for models and pageants rises there would be need for modelling agencies out of Africa to become better organized and create contests that have a wider audience reach.

According to him, modeling and pageantry, by virtue of their inherent glamour and popularity, also provide a springboard to the larger entertainment and media industry.

He, however, lamented that the moddelling space lacks a platform that can bring players together like the Project Fame, Nigerian Idols did for music at the turn of the millennium. He noted that the Dynamic Pageant was designed to perform the pivotal role.

The Cross River State-born entrepreneur said the platform is available for whoever wants to become a model. After auditioning which takes place in Lagos, 25 contestants will enter the house to contest for the crown. The show will run for eight weeks.

“There will be cash prize. We are still putting a cap on the money but the winner will also go home with a car. Besides, Dynamic City Model in the UK will endorse the winner.”

Also, speaking at the event, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa said she was attracted to the project because of its mission to groom young girls that will become future models.

“I’m interested in any human development project, especially the girl child. I develop children in their totality, giving them confidence and upholding family values.

“There is nowhere worse than the creek of Bakassi. My fulfillment in life is not because I won four elections as a politician, it is people that I have developed.

“Some kids would have perished in the creek, become militants, and died in the sea. Some girls would have been abused because in the creek there’s no activity than procreation. So, once a girl reaches the age of puberty, they impregnate her,’ she stressed. The event witnessed the presentation of a plaque to the ageless Ita-Giwa by the executive producer of the show for her service to humanity.

