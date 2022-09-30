Bobrisky

By Ada Osadebe

A viral video of a young guy, who tattooed the photo of Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, on his arm has trended on social media for looking sick.

According to the guy, he was infected with illness as a result of the equipment used for the tattoo inscription on his arm.

He also claimed to be on drugs and in need of assistance, urging Nigerians, bloggers, and others to help him beg Bobrisky for forgiveness.

He said, “Hello guys it’s Lord Casted. Do you remember the guy who tattooed Bobrisky on his arm? I am here o. All I wanted was just help, now I got the disease from the machine they used to draw the tattoo. I am already taking my drugs, I am okay, I am fine”

“I am shaking like this because I am still taking drugs, so I want to beg all Nigerians, all bloggers to help me beg Bobrisky to forgive me, he should just make sure I am okay, please.”

