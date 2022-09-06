.

By Biodun Busari

Former Aviation Minister and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to verbal attacks against him by an ex-Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye.

Vanguard reported, yesterday, that Fani-Kayode asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to suspend the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

He also called on the security agents to arrest and question Melaye for revealing that the election that installed Ayu was faulty.

In response, Melaye called Fani-Kayode names adding that he spoke in “an incoherent gibberish produced from his temporary relief from insanity.”

The APC chieftain, however, reacted on Monday via his Facebook post, by calling Melaye names in retaliation.

Fani-Kayode said, “When I raised issues about Dino Melaye’s confession of large-scale bribery at the PDP Convention and the “election” of Ayu. He attempted to respond but only with insults and a long diatribe of wild allegations and subjective invectives.”

The former Minister added, “I don’t have time for clowns, filthy peasants and desperate cowards but I couldn’t help but notice the anger in his response. He was crying like a baby. And it gave me pleasure.

“This campaign has only just started. We have plenty of time and we shall meet in the field.”

