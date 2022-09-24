In the world of ‘hyping,’ different people have made their mark however, Eric Fejiro Matthew, also known as ‘Ricky AKA HYPEBEASTOFLAGOS ’ is one of the most versatile and sought-after hypemen in the entertainment industry

HYPEBEASTOFLAGOS has become a household name in Nigeria and beyond Africa Soul, With his career on the rise, he is now considered to be among the best Hypemen in the game.

Ricky is from Isoko north in delta state he started his hyping career after his university school days, and his longevity in the game is evident.

Whenever Ricky mounts the stage, his energetic performance is eye-catchy and contagious. No hypeman does the job so stylishly like him. So far he has performed at different events in and out Nigeria, some of his event includes Infinix hot 8 campus tour PORTHARCOURT,Hennessy vsop night lagos ,Woke party lagos he also have a yearly event that gather great Nigerians and celebrates together tag “HYPEBEASTOFLAGOS on DE MIC”

According to him, “It has been a great journey for me as a hype man. I love this job,The passion is absolute.

For me, I will like to say the industry is great but one needs to have the grit to be able to have a sustainable career.

“One will need to work his way up gradually, diligently, and be good to those that support you on the way up. The prospect is huge but one has to take things one step at a time.”

He stated that he plans to host ‘Ricky Live’ in Nigeria between the first quarter of 2023.

The wave-making Hypeman has paid his dues and has continued to learn and evolve.

HYPEBEASTOFLAGOS is without a doubt among one of the most sought-after Nigerian hype men with the difference in the city and has earned the right to be recognized as one of the best in the business.

