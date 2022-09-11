-Advocates For Peace, Unity Among Traders

The Ethiope Federal House Of Representatives candidate of the African Democratic Congress ADC Prince Ukuanovwe Godstime OJ has taken the ADC HANDSHAKE HUMANITARIAN program to Okpara Market in Okpara community in Ethiope East LGA of Delta State Nigeria

While addressing the mammoth crowd at the market, Ukuanovwe introduced himself and the party to the market women and buyers

He told them that it is not time for campaigns yet but there was need he took this all important humanitarian program which involves buying of food items from the market women and sharing same to available customers.

He expressed his dissatisfaction over the lock of the market, saying no responsible government with leave a community food basket in such shambles.

He expressed solidarity with the women and shared few messages of hope, noting that the deplorable state of the market will soon be a thing of the past.

He informed the market women that there is a new electoral regime that he is optimistic that the new regime shall return power fully back to the people

He advised that regardless of the current challenges in the market and the entire country that they should mentain unity, love, peace and tranquility amongst one another.

The House of Reps hopeful told the traders emphatically that they should continually extend a hand of friendship and handshake as embedded in the ADC logo.

According to ADC sources, Ukuanovwe and his team after the address had a rancour free distribution of food materials to over four hundred beneficiary.

RELATED NEWS