By Musa Ubandawaki

sokoto—Sokoto State police command has rescue a female victim, Miss Precious Oke, from the hands of a syndicate of human traffickers, at Illela Border town of the state.

Parading the suspected traffickers, the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Gumel, said the quick intervention of the police to rescue the victims was part of the operation of the recently launched ‘X- SQUARD’ by the Sokoto Police Command.

He said the victim, Precious Oke, was trapped at Illela Border town on her way to Niger Republic, when she sighted police and her trafficker asked her to go in to hiding which she complied.

The victim made a distress call to Sokoto Police public relations officer of the Command, who immediately alerted the vigilant police patrol team at Illela where Precious was traced and rescued.

The quick reaction response force, however, arrested two suspected facilitators at Illela and Sokoto metropolis.

The Police further reiterated that concerted efforts would continue until all members of the syndicate are rounded up.

Mr. Gumel appealed to parents to be at alert on the movement and whereabout of their female children, especially now that the love for money and get reach quick have occupied the minds of youths and elderly in respective gender.

