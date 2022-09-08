By Henry Ojelu

The Chief Executive Officer, Zumera Group, Mr Lucky Erherha has demonstrated how his firm is embarking on a skyline project called Zumera tower in the heartbeat of Edo State in the quest to give comfort to prospective customers who want a luxury taste of what they enjoy in developed countries, at home while transforming the standard of hotel reservations for tourists in the state.

Erherha said this in the launching of the project in their head office situated at Benin City, the state capital, adding, “The Zumera Tower is a 5-storey building that will command luxury from every side. The tower will have each standard floor of the property fully automated for easy access and each is uniquely built.

He continued, “The ground floor will be home to the most sophisticated auditorium — Star auditorium — ever built in the state. The auditorium houses state-of-the-art seater space of over 1000 capacity and an abutting pre-work region. The lights and sound system fit different independent purposes from training programs, exhibitions, book launches, corporate team bonding sessions, to art and lifestyle events.”

“Just above the auditorium is the Zumera Premium suites. This second floor will have 11 luxury suites that meets international standards. Each room fitted with 21st century facilities that will bring Dubai to Edo State.”

“Every room will be well designed to meet specific needs of users. From the security guard at the entrance to the manager at the office, everyone will be ready to serve and give residence the best experience there is,” he asserted.

He added, “The office space will be designed to become the hub for technological advancement. Its facilities will make it the most preferred and first choice location to business leaders looking to set up business in the state’s capital.”

While fielding questions on the task involved in making the project a success, he said that the company has resolved on not compromising on the quality of materials used for the building of the tower as he believes that the tower will represent the core value of his brand that plays on nothing but the best.

With this monumental development, Erherha is charging every big industry player in different industries to look into visiting this high standard cottages as he believes that the Zumera office set up is set to solve the problem of getting the best place to either start a successful business or expand an already successful business in the state capital.

