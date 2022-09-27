By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Secretary-General of the Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, and the Nigerian Youth Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Raymond Edoh, has disclosed that for Nigeria to improve tremendously in its transportation system, the federal government must engage the youths in its decision making and implementation processes.

Edoh made this known at a one-day national transportation, environment and public safety summit, with the theme: “Urban Transport Enedemics: The Social Engineering Polemic for Maintenance, Safety and Security in Nigeria,” in Abuja.

According to him, engaging the youths will make citizens see the transport projects as theirs and not belonging to the government or any administration.

He said, “To meet the environmental and safety challenges of road transportation, a number of measures has to be designed and implemented.

“What are we saying in essence? What is the government expected to do? What are we expected to do too? What should be our take home? What advice do we have for the government? Are few of the many questions that must not go unanswered.

“The government is trying, but it should engage the youths in it’s decision making and implementation processes. These would make citizens see the projects as theirs and not government’s own or an administration project. The citizens can’t come in if the government did not create the window for them to come.

“Social Responsibility, it is only in Nigerian I have seen where national and international organizations wouldn’t embark on social responsibility projects. This was designed to help host communities develop or complement the efforts of the government in the host community by executing specific projects that would benefit everyone in the community.

“But, it is so amazing that the organisation especially construction, and exploration companies would drain the resources of the community and also destroy the roads made them by the government, and yet none is talking and nothing will happen, thereby harming the community which is the environment through the activities of transportation. Most at times, trucks fall as a result of the bad roads, which is a threat to transportation in it’s self.

“Time, wouldn’t permit me to go on and on, but, there is need for safety of lives, environment, the economy as we enhance transportation activities and explore other transportation models that the government has not, in order to reduce the over burden on Road transportation which as a result of that led to lots of loss of lives.”

He urged the federal government to ensure the safety of road users, especially at the railways, and some hotshots in the country that have become a hub for terrorists.

He said, “Safety in this context revolves around the general health consequences that are linked to transportation modes and focuses on the benefits of efficient and safe public transportation within an overall transportation system.

“At the same time, it urges health professionals to become involved in multisectoral teams and provide critical input and expertise that can lead to the development of more adequate and effective transportation systems.

“The development, management, and sustainability of transportation systems should not only respond to economic targets and/or interests, but also reflect at their core a key understanding of the health implications these systems carry for individuals and communities alike.

“Public transportation is presented within this context as an economically desirable alternative which, if integrated appropriately within the overall community transportation structure, has the potential to decrease social inequalities, improve the efficiency and reliability of human mobility, protect and even improve the physical environment, accommodate and compensate for human vulnerabilities and fallibility, and provide safety to its users.

“One sector the Buhari led government has made tremendous success is transportation, that is rail way. But today, many can’t plight a section of it, Abuja-Kaduna railway. Why? Safety issue.

“Until humans has safety guarantee on a model of transportation that has been made available by the government, it remains an effort loaded with mirage that has consumed lots of national resources.

“Transportation has positive effects on the economy, but negative effects on safety and the environment. The magnitude of the road-safety problem worldwide has been recognized for decades.”

