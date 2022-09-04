An amazing showbiz hyper, Matins Gideon Aturuemu popularly known as ‘Voltage of Hype’ was a cynosure to watch as he thrilled Lagos fans recently.

Recognized for his hilarious contents, sustainable vision, commitment to reduction of sad moments and anxiety, Martins Gideon Aturuemu took Meister’s festival into the wings of honour in a mesmerising manner alongside notable performing artists such as Blackbonez, Fireboy DML, DJ Banggio, DJ Obi and Fave.

It all happened when popular hype man, Martins also known as Voltage of hype, and top flight Celebrities, featured under the Jagerndorfer German brand’ show at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Team Distant, Commissioner DJ, DJ Wysei, DJ Barbie, and lots more made the pack and pulled fun-seekers from the brink at the event, which will go down as one of the most memorable moments for everyone.

‘Dark music event’ theme that held on Friday August 12th was truly a sight to behold and indeed it was ”expressing a fashion party’, which was the highlights on Sunday 14th August 2022, show, which was truly for doubles.

RELATED NEWS