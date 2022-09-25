…Recover stolen vehicle, other valuables

By Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command in the early hours of Saturday, September 24, 2022, arrested three members of a criminal gang who invaded and robbed resident’s of Old Gwarimpa road of their valuables

Spokesperson of the Police Command DSP Josephine Adeh said the arrest followed a prompt distress call of criminal invasion and armed robbery while the crime was being perpetrated.

The operatives also recovered a Mercedes Benz GLK 350 Ash Colour with REG. NO. GWA 740 FM, Laptop Computers, Mobile Phones, and other valuables stolen from the victims.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that hoodlums numbering about ten (10) invaded residences along the Old Gwarinpa road and robbed victims of their valuables including a Mercedes benz car, gadgets and other valuables”, she said.

“On receipt of the distress call at about 0400hrs (4am) same date, Police operatives from both Gwarinpa and Life camp Divisions were drafted to the area.

“The hoodlums however fled the scene on the arrival of the Police teams.”The Police teams with the coordination of the Command Control Room trailed the fleeing suspects.

‘The surveillance team from Maitama Division were equally mobilised and the vehicle was intercepted at Amingo Wuse 2 area of the FCT.

“Three (3) suspects namely Shetima Abubakar 22yrs, Yakubu Iliya 22yrs and Haruna Amadu 54yrs, were arrested while the stolen Mercedes Benz GLK 350 and other valuables were recovered.

“The suspects are being interrogated and efforts intensified to arrest other members of the syndicate still at large. All the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigations.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday while commending residents for the prompt information on the robbery, assured that crimes not detected would be promptly confronted.

“Meanwhile, members of the public are enjoined to be vigilant and make prompt rendition of complaints through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938,

07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352″

RELATED NEWS