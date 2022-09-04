By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed what the game plan should be from Erik Ten Hag’s side if they are to triumph over Arsenal when both teams clash on Sunday.

Arsenal have enjoyed a perfect start to the Premier League season, scooping five wins from five, and are poised to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points with a win against Man United.

Although many have questioned their chances of longevity at the top, the game against United will test their resolve to push for a title challenge this season.

Rooney, while writing on his weekly column for The Times, said he expects a tight game like the fixture used to spring up in the past, adding that United will need to bring some push into the game.

He said that pressing aggressive and catching Arsenal on the break should be the game tactics from Ten Haag.

He wrote, “United have a lot of quality, and if you get the basics right you give yourselves the platform for the quality to come through. That’s what we saw in victories over Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester City.

“Against this Arsenal side they’ll need the intensity they showed in those wins, especially the one against Liverpool. Their best bet may be to play like my United did in those classic games – pressing aggressively, while hitting Arsenal on the break.

“If you sit in a mid block or low block and are passive against a side who move the ball as quickly and well as Mikel Arteta’s team do, it’s a recipe for trouble

“I expect a tense, hard game, a bit like the old days – though maybe not quite as much action in the tunnel.”

He applauded Arteta for the impact he has made to the Arsenal side, highlighting the energy and quality the current Arsenal side boast.

“I really admire what Arteta is doing. He now has not just quality but energy in his side and recruited brilliantly when he signed Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.”

