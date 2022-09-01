WAITING: Queue for kerosene at a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mega Filling Station in Yelwa, Bauchi State, yesterday. NAN PHOTO.

By Ediri Ejoh

THE average price of National Household Kerosene, NHK, increased Month-on-Month, MoM, by 3.68 per cent to N789.75 in July 2022, from N761.69 in June 2022, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS report released yesterday.

The report titled, ‘Transport Fare Watch’ for July 2022, the NBS identified States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene as, Enugu (N1,003.68,), Ekiti (N989.58) and Osun (N949.12), while States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene included, Bayelsa (N643.06), Benue (N654.76) and Rivers (N655.24).

Also, during the same period, the report says that the average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 4.25 percent month-on-month to N4, 397.68 in July 2022 from N4, 218.38 in June 2022 and by 105.35 percent year-on-year from N2,141.59 in July 2021.

It further stated: “States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were: Ebonyi (N11,212.50), Delta (N10,926.92) and Ekiti (N10,883.67).

“States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Katsina (N8,355.71), Yobe (N8,383.31) and Kano (N8,614.29).

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Adamawa (N4,966.67), Plateau (N4,650.00), followed by Kwara and Gombe with (N4,625.00) each.”

It added: “States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Kano: (N3,981.25), Yobe (N4,000.00) and Bauchi (N4,071.03).”

Similarly, it stated that, “the average fare paid by passengers for bus journey within city increased by 3.46 percent month-on-month (MoM) to N602.77 in July 2022 from N582.61 in June 2022.

The report, stated that the fare dropped by 44.76 percent YoY to N602.77 in July 2022, from N416.38 in July 2021, adding : “the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity per drop rose to N3,758.46 in July 2022 indicating an increase of 2.61 percent on a month-on-month compared to the value of N3,662.87 in June 2022.”

