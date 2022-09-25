Chelsea striker, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has recounted the ordeals he had to go through at one of his former clubs.

The 33-year old has had stints at Dijon, Monaco, Saint Ettiene, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Barcelona before joining Chelsea in the summer.

The Gabonese signed for Barcelona in January 2022 after a fall out over disciplinary issues with Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta.

Speaking to his teammate, Wesley Fofana on Chelsea’s YouTube channel, Aubameyang said he has been through a lot in his career, noting how he was once told he was not good at playing football.

“I’ve been through a lot of bad moments, not injuries

“I was okay but at the beginning of my career everyone was talking about me as a sprinter only.

“This hurts sometimes because you know where you’ve come from, you know you went through a lot of stuff and you always try your best and some people, even from your club say you’re not good at playing football.”

