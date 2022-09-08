Oludare Alaba

By Miftaudeen Raji & Efosa Taiwo

A graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Oludare Alaba, who returned his certificate to his school to demand a refund is currently the talk of the town.

Narrating his ordeals to Vanguard Online TV, Alaba said he was faced with temptations by people, who encouraged him to venture into ritual in order to turn his fortunes around.

He said, “Actually, things have not been easy. And as it is, I can’t kill myself and I can’t do rituals because that is what some people told me because even if you want to have it in this Nigeria as it is now, you must do something, maybe you go for ritual, maybe they give you soap that has human body. And I can’t do it. Even in my church, they didn’t teach us like that.

“Those people that I am praying to should help me, are they the ones I should use for rituals, just because I want to enjoy my life? I can never do that. So that is why.

“We youths, please, it is good to go to school, school is good to say the truth, but let us invest in ourselves better. And all our baba and mama, try to discover your children’s talent, because Nigeria as it is, just try to discover your children’s talents. And for the youths as well, let us invest in ourselves,” he said.

Alaba further said, “To tell the truth, school also helped me. But when there is nothing, and I cannot go and kill, because if today now, let’s assume that that video that went viral of which I was not the one that shot the video or order anybody to do it, it is just God’s angel and I am praying to see the person that did the video to bless him.

“I’m suffering, refund my money”

Vanguard earlier reported that the graduate, Alaba stormed his alma mater to return his certificate and demanded a refund of his fees.

He claimed that he had been suffering since the time he graduated from school and the certificate had not yielded him any financial gain since he acquired it.

Oludare was heard speaking in Yoruba, “I’m suffering, refund my money.. I’m suffering, take your certificate, return my money.” as he lamented repeatedly in the viral video.

However, Oludare has now explained in an exclusive interview with Vanguard the reason for his public outburst as he’s suffering and can’t do money rituals.

