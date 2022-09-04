.

For US-based gospel singer and songwriter, Bunmi Sunkanmi, using her god-given talent to create songs that could break barriers for troubled minds and win souls mean so much to her calling than anything.

This is what she has demonstrated through many of songs over the years and has remained committed to her gospel career over the years unlike many who can’t boast of same.

The singer in an interview spoke about how she’s constantly inspired and led by the Holy Spirit to write her songs that have continued to inspire people across the globe, adding that she couldn’t do anything with her career without the touch and inspiration from God.

According to her, nothing prepares anyone for a journey outside God, addinf that no man can exist in isolation unless you don’t serve the living God. “He’s the source of every journey any Christian embarks upon. This music journey was inspired by God over two decades ago and it has been through him that my inspiration flows from. I make bold to say that the Holy Spirit ministers to me.”

After the release of her first album, she took a break from music to attend to family matters as she has had to raise two kids but now she said she’s back for good

“Yes, I had to stay off music for a while to attend to family matters. I have had to raise two kids and focused on other domestic activities that would not allow me to make music. Not that I wasn’t making songs but I was concentrating on being there for my family and trusting God to see me through it all. It was a challenging moment but everything worked together in the end for my good and here we are today.”

The minister who has been in the US for sometime said despite being away from Nigeria, she has continued to touch lives with her ministration through songs and counselling that have now endeared many to her.

She sees no limitation in her way but a burning desire to show the world that one can be a gospel singer without compromising their faith because of pecuniary gains.

Returning with a new album, entitled “God has Spoken”, Sunkanmi said the body of work means so much to her, pointing out that “It has been a long but fruitful journey to bring this body of work together. We didn’t just want to make an ordinary album; we wanted to ensure that every soul that listens is blessed and touched at the point where God’s presence is needed in their lives.”

On what makes this new work special to her, she said “This album is fully loaded and special; there are many songs that have been long overdue, and because now is the time, things are just in order, it’s stress-free.

” It speaks about the glory of God and powerful manifestation of His glory, which no one can share with Him. When the Lord has spoken, something new must happen. This album is about God’s spoken promises to His people, especially in this moment when the world seems to be in turmoil. For me, this is the album for this season and many more seasons ahead of us. We didn’t just come up with the title by ourselves, it was inspired by God’s spoken words”, she added.

