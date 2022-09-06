.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The National Hospital, Abuja, has said contrary to reports, it was the police that arrested the fake UN doctor parading himself as a humanitarian aid worker in the country.

Recall that one Obiako Chukwuemeka who has been impersonating a medical doctor working with the United Nations as a humanitarian aid worker was said to have been identified by the National Hospital and taken to police where he was immediately detained.

Confirmation of the arrest of the fake doctor, the National Hospital, through its Public Relations Officer, Dr Tayo Haastrup, said contrary to reports, the fake medic was picked by the police when his activities were found to be suspicious.

“No, it was actually the police that arrested him”, he said, promising to provide Vanguard details of what transpired later.

It was gathered that the fake doctor told police upon arrest that he was working in partnership with the hospital.

The origin and age of the fake detained doctor are yet unknown.

“The National Hospital Abuja, handed over a fake doctor, one Obiako Chukwuemeka who disguised as a UN doctor on humanitarian aid, to the police at Central Police Station on Thursday.

“He is currently in our custody, and will soon be charged to court”, a newspaper had quoted a police source as saying.

