By Adeola Badru

The family of the late Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdulganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi Ajinese 1, yesterday disclosed that the monarch’s closeness to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was mainly to make possible an Oke-Ogun successor after his tenure.

The family of the late traditional ruler made this known in a statement made available to Vanguard by the Coordinator of the Aseyin Royal Family, Prince Ademola Hamzat and his Secretary, Prince Femi Olalere respectively.

The statement described the late monarch as passionate about having a successor to the incumbent governor from Oke-Ogun area, which he was quoted to have said has been sidelined by successive administrations till the emergence of Seyi Makinde.

While appreciating the governor for his support towards having a befitting burial for the late Oba, the family also lauded all Yoruba Obas, especially the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja 1) and the Oke-Ogun Council of Obas for their roles in keeping the Yoruba tradition sacrosanct in the burial of the Aseyin.

The statement reads: “The entire Aseyin Royal Family hereby appreciate His Excellency, Engineer Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, the Executive Governor of Oyo State for making good his promise to arrange a befitting final burial ceremony for the late Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Dr AbdulGaniy Adekunle Salau Oloogunebi Ajinese 1, a promise which he made good on Saturday the 17th of September, 2022.”

“It is our prayers that God Almighty continue to guide, guard and direct his ways.The family and the entire people of Iseyin will never forget the occasion.”

“We are also grateful to all good people of Iseyin: the Iyalojas, the Park Managers, the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, the Hoteliers Association, the delegates from Ile-Ife, delegates from Iseyin-Odo and all well meaning sons and daughters of Iseyin home and abroad for the love shown to the late Aseyin during his reign, death and final burial ceremony. God will continue to bless you all.”

“We also owe gratitude to all friends of the late Aseyin and fellow traditional rulers who graced the occasion. Thank you all.”

“As much as we have been saddened by this loss, we are still happy, looking at the achievements of our father who has been used by the Almighty Lord to change the face of our dear community for better through his connection with the state governor and people that have contributed to the growth of Iseyin and Oke-Ogun in general.”

“It is necessary for record sake that we say it that during his time, he was very cordial with the Governor, not just to see developmental projects possible in Iseyin and Oke-Ogun, but to work on the possibility of persuading the governor to pick an Oke-Ogun successor.”

“For this and other efforts of his that we may not talk about here, we are still saying we are proud of him and the Oyo State government, we pray that this relationship will be extended to the next Aseyin,” the family noted.

