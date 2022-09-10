Two-time former world boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua met with the Queen of England and gave an inspiring speech during Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in 2020.

The Royal Family announced that the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, September 8, 2022, and that the King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral and will return to London on Friday.

It is a time to reflect on the life and times of the late Monarch as former world champion Anthony Joshua, who proudly also represents his Nigerian background, was chosen to give a reflection at Westminster Abbey.

AJ gave a touching speech and touched on a number of issues but emphasised that he is of Yoruba origin.

He said as per talkSPORT: “My name is Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua and, like many of you here, I’m a child of the Commonwealth. “I was born in Watford and my heritage is Nigerian. I come from the Yoruba people, who are the largest and some might say the loudest ethnic group in all of Africa. “I’m proudly Nigerian and proudly British. These days we hear so much about division and difference that some might be tempted to see that as a bad thing.

“But on the contrary, it’s a beautiful thing. A thing to be celebrated and cherished, and a great source of peace and stability.

“I feel opportunity should be there for the taking along with hard work, dedication and perseverance, regardless of one’s background. “We need to strive harder collectively in order to create unity. “It takes a village to raise a child. And in the same vein it takes a whole community to act and stand together to tackle some of the challenges we are confronted with today.”

