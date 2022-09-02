By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

A nationalist and the Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri Friday said Nigeria derailed from the part of de development when in 1979, the leaders adopted the American Presidential System of government which he said has not been practised as it should be.

The Elder statesman stated this when he unveiled two of his latest books titled “Tripod of Life: Essence of Benin Tradition and Culture” and “The life and Times of Iyase N’Ohenmwen” to mark his 93rd birthday.

He said those who fought for Nigeria’s independence did not fight for that based on selfish interest but rather for the love of the country.

“My mentor, Late Chief Anthony Enahoro would invite me to his house and will ask ,”is this what we fought for ?” This is part of the questions he will ask before we start any discussion. This is not the concept of the nationalists who fought for the independence of this country, we derailed long ago, when we suddenly threw away the parliamentary system of government and embraced the American Presidential System, but it was embraced haphazardly, because what we are doing today is neither American system, British system,nor Russian system. Some of us have been agitating for a return of the parliamentary system of government.

“If you want to adopt a country’s system of government,you adopted it wholesomely and not haphazardly. Today, our judiciary is British and we are operating an American system. What we have is people going into politics for what you are to gain,that is not how it used to be. We fought for this country so that we can be free not because we want to be senators.”

Earlier in his welcome address,the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Prof Chris Ugolo said the launching of the books makes it eleven titles from the nonagenarian, concluding that he is still strong at 93 years.

The books were presented by Prof Benson Osadolor,a former Vice Chancellor of the Ambrose Ali University Ekpoma and Prof Eddy Erahagbe,former Dean Faculty of Arts, University of Benin.

