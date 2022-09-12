..say gov deserves 2nd term in office

By Adeola Badru

The National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has advanced reasons why the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun deserved to continue in office beyond 2023, saying the he (Abiodun) has stabilised the state economically, politically and in providing adequate security for residents.

The students declared that Abiodun deserves to be voted as the governor of the state for second term following his tremendous achievements in all the sectors during his first term in office.

They noted that, the governor has raised the bar of excellence in governance and service delivery in the State, with visible achievements and progress to show for his efforts.

The National President of the association, Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi disclosed in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on Tuesday.

According to them, the governor has touched the lives of the people of the state with the massive infrastructural projects completed ongoing across the State.

They particularly cited the ongoing construction of the Ogun AgroCargo airport at Ilisan-Remo as a feat no Governor in the history of the State has been able to achieve.

The statement reads: “Governor Abiodun has shown commitment for diversifying its revenue resources by building international cargo airport with agricultural produce processing facility.”

“The AgroCargo airport when completed will become important gateway to the many industries located in the State and adjoining States as it will serve as a relieving alternative for the movement of cargo and passengers.”

“The hundreds of companies located in Ogun State and environs will need the airport to move their goods and import raw materials in addition to perishables that will be exported from Nigeria through the airport.”

“It is important to note that the construction of the airport commenced in March, 2022 and when completed by December this year, it would probably become the fastest constructed airport on the continent.”

“The project, when operational will provide no fewer than 25,000 jobs for the people of the State,” the students said.

They, however, called on groups and other people of the state to support the second term ambition of the governor to ensure timely completion and continuation of the infrastructural projects embarked by his administration.

