The Convener and Chairman of the interdenominational program, 7 Days Marathon Fasting and Prayer, Pastor (Dr.) Peter Ewenla, speaks on how the vision came as well as the past, present and future of the program. Excerpts:

How did this vision come?

It’s so amazing that this program has come to stay. I want to bless the name of the Lord for such an amazing assignment which He has called us into. I also want to acknowledge the great and outstanding support given by our father and angel of this great mission, the General Overseer of The Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT), Pastor (Dr.) Elijah Oludele Abina. In fact, if not for his approval, prayers, support and his blessings on this program, I wonder where we would have been today.

The programme came about as a result of the challenges we were passing through then in my church, Gospel Faith Mission international (GOFAMINT), Ilasamaja Assembly, Lagos. I discovered that we had a lot of marriageable youths who couldn’t connect with their spouses and secondary school students who couldn’t gain admission as well as students in tertiary institutions who no longer had hope in their education.

There were no good jobs and no money at all. People were sick and so many issues here and there. In August 1993, 30 years ago, when new workers in the church were to be inaugurated, there was a three days marathon fasting and prayer. After the programme, seeing everything going on in the church, I had to inform everyone interested and the authorities of the church said there would be an extension into 7 days to seek the face of God about issues happening to members and that was how the 7 Days Marathon Fasting and Prayer began.

So, how has the program boosted soul winning, growth and development of the church?

On soul winning, the program has really helped to improve people’s thirst and hunger for God’s work in that, when the people who were not getting it right realized the importance of God in their lives & businesses, it drew them closer to God and they make Him the priority in their lives and daily work. We also had job seekers, this programme has helped them to engage the supernatural acts of God in all they do and when they took God’s business, which is soul winning as a priority, they too got what they could do to make ends meet.

Any challenges in the course of the 30 years?

We had the challenge of people not really believing that they can successfully go through the 7 Days Marathon Fasting and Prayer program which is held once a year. Some backed out after some time and some actually continued. There was this rumor that some were not actually faithful to the dry fast and were trying to manipulate eating, so we had to camp to ensure every one of us was on the same page. We didn’t force anyone, so if you are in, then you are in, and vice versa.

But due to space, only a few of us could reside in church, some were going and coming, it distracted us, so we had to leave the Ilasamaja church for the Assemblies of God Church Youth Camp Ground on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Then, we had to leave that place again because our program was always clashing with their youth programs.

Then, we went to the Redemption Camp where we were warmly welcomed and given all the assistance and support we needed. After some time, reports got to the authorities of our church (GOFAMINT) that we were breaking away and we were summoned for a meeting. The conclusion was that we should come to the International Headquarters of the church at Aseese where we used the church auditorium but space was not enough because, yearly, people turned out the more; so we had to use the bigger camp ground within the International Headquarters premises and that is where we have been using since then. We also had the challenge of finance. But, above all, God be praised.

What has been your joy as the pioneer of this vision?

My joy is that through this programme, souls are saved, lives get liberated and delivered and we are receiving testimonies. We actually started with 14 members but, now, we are counting in thousands, God be praised.

So many testimonies happen day-in-day-out. We are rest assured that God is really in it. I remember a lady who came out for prayers years back; she looked so sick and old. She was having a protruded belly and so we all thought she was pregnant. We wondered how a very old woman like that could be pregnant. We just prayed for her as led by God and then she went away. The next time she came for testimony, no one believed she was the same woman. In fact, she was a lady and not even a woman or an old woman. She was neither married nor pregnant but was afflicted by strange forces and sicknesses. But now, she looked so beautiful and radiant. Couples that had been looking for the fruit of the womb for more than 10-20 years come back with babies. So many to say but we still look forward for His mercies on us always.

So, no matter the challenges we faced or are facing presently, with the testimonies of souls won and various lives saved from troubles, my joy is overwhelming.

Was there a particular vision that you saw before you began, that actually prompted this assignment?

All is based on the Word of God, there are some challenges in human life that can’t be solved except by fasting and prayer. So, my driving force was from the Word of God and because I saw so many challenges people face in life. The early church gave themselves to fasting and prayers, how much more we? We have to take the bull by the horn and say no to these problems.

Since you began, has there been any challenge against the program from your immediate family?

No, thank God for my wife. She was very supportive. I have my own business and she also works too. So, God has been helping us meet up with family needs despite the huge demand from the ministry. Some of my children are in the choir; some are doing one or two things to ensure the success of this great task. My family has been wonderful.

Has there been any time in the course of this journey that you felt like giving up?

Actually no, because I know that it’s not my doing. It’s His work. When God is in a thing, it works out. His presence is always with us and we don’t need to fear. The committee members have also been very supportive. They motivate me at all times. We go for series of prayers to ensure the success of the 7 Days Marathon. We may stay on our knees for 12 hours just praying. No standing up. We do 14 days before the program and then enter into the 7 days with the members who come from all nooks and crannies of Nigeria. Ours is 21 days sometimes. All these aren’t easy but when we start seeing the result, we are pushed to go forward. No giving up at all. Our lives are transformed.

This 30th edition comes with a great sign of divine encounter. The theme ‘Worship God in Spirit and Truth’ is one which cannot be overemphasized in all ramifications. This is the age when Jesus began His full ministry. It a number with uniqueness and it is expected that the grace of God will move participants to their desired levels and destiny fulfillment. He said age 30 was an age of maturity, a time when to open new grounds and move into higher levels of great testimonies, advancement and success in all ramifications. Among many outstanding men of God that came to minister at the event were the General Secretary of GOFAMINT, Pastor Femi Omowumi, Rev Sunday Akingbelure, Rev (Dr) Moses Aransiola, Apostle Ademola Oladejo, Pastor J.F Odeshola, Pastor Dr. E.T Oluwayemi, Prophet A. Fasawe and other anointed men of God from GOFAMINT and other denominations.

