By Ayo ONikoyi

Ojo Hopkins Osahon, popularly known as HK (abbreviations from HOPKINS) is a Nigerian film producer and international businessman in cryptocurrency on a mission to bring back the spotlight to the Benin kingdom with his latest movie titled “Gbeghe Omodionsage”.

According to him, “Gbeghe” captures a different look into entertainment in Benin thereby trying to showcase something from Benin into the world.

“The moral of “Gbeghe” is “The Omodion Saga “ and is actually based on the Benin tradition. The movie is to enlighten people on how to follow our culture or respect our culture on how to live regardless of our financial status or political leaning but when it comes to tradition it shouldn’t be substituted for any other thing.

“The movie also aims to reintroduce the State to the entertainment industry at large and Nollywood in particular, that we are taking giant strides in movie-making,” in making movies,” Osahon said,

Ojo Hopkins Osahon is a member of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP) of Nigeria and the CEO of Ojeki Integrated Services. The movie which is directed by Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen is to be premiered with a concert simultaneously on October 6, 2022 in Benin-City tagged ‘Gbege Movie Concert.

This concert will feature the likes of Broda Shaggi, Harry B, Ini Edo, Mercy Aigbe, Zubby Michael, Sam Dede and a host of other celebrities.

