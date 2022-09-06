.

In a recent development orchestrated by the spokesman of an opposition party, FCC Jones Onwuasoanya, an Arise Television anchor person, Oseni Rufai propagated a smear campaign against the person and Governor of Imo State, His Excellency the Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, wherein the Governor was accused of making anti-Igbo Presidency comments in a speech, over the weekend.

However, Mr. Oseni Rufai of Arise Television swiftly retracted his statement and aired the actual speech by His Excellency. While the action could be commended, it is without recourse to the harm caused in the earlier falsehood that was spread.

It is a sinful act for any right-thinking human being to maliciously insinuate that Governor Hope Uzodimma would make anti-Igbo Presidency comments, either in private or public discussions.

His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodimma has been in the forefront of the campaign and pursuit for the in inclusiveness of Ndi Igbo (both in administration and infrastructural development) in the national affairs. Governor Uzodimma’s position on the Igbo Presidency and unity of the nation is very conspicuous and has been, right from his days in the Senate.

In his recent book, REFLECTIONS ON THE IGBO QUESTION, published and presented late last year, Governor Hope Uzodimma anchored the Igbo cause on the need to play at the center, as a means to the actualization of Igbos inclusiveness in the Federation. At various pan-Igbo fora, the Governor has never changed his stance on the need for Igbo development.

This was re-echoed by His Excellency over the weekend, during his speech, as Ndi Igbo and Nigerians gathered to celebrate Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu CFR, at 80.

Instead of the perpetrators to propagate, appropriately, the substance preached by the Governor, and join in celebrating the iconic nationalist, they resorted to propaganda just to smear the person of His Excellency.

Nonetheless, Governor Hope Uzodimma remains focused in his pursuit for a national unity where every region is recognized and accommodated as an integral part of our great country, Nigeria.

Dr Ezeafurukwe Paul Ihunanya DG Hope New Media Center, Writes from Owerri

