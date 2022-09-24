…locals ask for security presence

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Barely four days after armed herdsmen invaded Mchia and Mou communities in Logo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state where 14 persons were gruesomely murdered and close to 30 others sustained serious injuries, the marauders again invaded Ukemberagya/Tswarev council ward chasing away the inhabitants, burning their houses and harvesting their crops and livestock.

The armed herders who reportedly besieged the communities on Friday morning to chase the people away were said to have stormed the communities later at night to also loot the property and valuables of the fleeing inhabitants.

According to a community leader in the area, Chief Joseph Anawa, who raised the alarm weekend, the sacked villages includes Tse Ikyem, Tsav, Tse Ijoho, Tse Ikyaan as well as Anawah and Mou settlements.

Chief Anawa said “On Friday September 23, 2022 in the day time Fulani herdmen connived with Jukun military to drive away Tiv people of Ukemberagya/Tswarev ward in Logo LGA from their farms and harvested their yam.

“In the night of the same day they went on destruction spree burning and looting the properties of the Tiv people in the area. The affected communities are Anawah settlement, Tse Ikyem, Tsav, Tse Ijoho, Tse Ikyaan vullages and Mou settlement where they broke into people’s houses.

“The marauders looted food stuffs, animals, clothes and hundreds of sacks of groundnut while houses were burnt at Tse Ikyem near Anawah settlement.

“The Local Government Council Chairman confirmed to us that some of the miscreants have been arrested.”

While lamenting that the inhabitants of the communities had deserted their homes, Chief said “there is urgent need for security presence in the area to be stationed at Chembe village and Iorza settlement for quick response to this unfortunate development.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene who confirmed the development said “I know of an attack at Logo but I don’t know who the attackers are yet.”

