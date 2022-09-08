UN Secretary -General Antonio Guterres

By Miftaudeen Raji

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The UN chief, in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, said he was deeply saddened at the passing of the late Queen.

The statement reads partly, “I am deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, admired worldwide for her leadership & devotion.

“She was a good friend to the UN and a reassuring presence through decades of change.

“Her unwavering, lifelong dedication will be long remembered. Elizabeth II, admired worldwide for her leadership & devotion,” the statement added.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

Following her death, her eldest son Charles ascended the throne to become the King.

The former Prince of Wales led the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

