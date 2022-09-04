By Ayo Onikoyi

Ace comedian, Helen Paul, has once again added another feather to her cap as she has become a recipient of the 2022 Presidential Lifetime Achievement award.

Delighted about the feat, the entertainer who is a professor at Heart Bible International University said, “I am elated to be recognized and celebrated in this manner. I am proud to be a part of HBIU – a shining institution promoting ideas that challenge and change the world.

“I am glad to be associated with the growth of an institution with humble beginnings that is taking clear and definitive steps toward being one of the most sought-after institutions in the world. Indeed, when the success story of HBIU is told, I will gladly say “I saw it on the horizon, if God said it, He will do it.

“I am honoured and privileged to be awarded the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award by the Heart Bible International University. The Award Ceremony was held in Hartford Connecticut, USA and this award is a prestigious award from the President of the United States, President Joe Biden.”

She seized the opportunity to thank her school as well as colleagues who made the occasion a reality.

“Special thanks to the Chancellor for HBIU, Dr Dornett McIntosh – a wonderful and courageous leader and motivator. To whom much is given, much is expected. With this award, I am motivated to do more. I dedicate this award to humanity as I hope and pray to continue,” Helen Paul said.

