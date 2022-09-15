By Cynthia Alo

Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) have commenced a bancassurance partnership with global banking group, the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

The partnership will permit the distribution of affordable and dependable insurance products for all, at UBA Nigeria branches, providing a wider range of financial security options for individuals, families, and businesses, whilst driving financial inclusion starting mid next month.

Speaking on the rollout, the Group Managing Director, UBA, Oliver Alawuba, said: “This partnership with Heirs Insurance Limited and Heirs Life Assurance helps us once again to significantly expand our branch and digital offering, to the benefit of our customers and advance our commitment to driving financial inclusivity.”

Adaobi Nwakuche, Managing Director, Heirs Insurance, said: “This partnership will offer millions of people nationwide the financial security that is so needed. We are committed to our transformative path of improving the lives of Nigerians, while ensuring that insurance is made accessible to all”.

Managing Director, Heirs Life Assurance, Niyi Onifade, said: “We promised Nigerians accessibility to insurance, and this bancassurance partnership is one of the key ways we are fulfilling that promise. The new bancassurance partnership with UBA reaffirms our shared digital-first approach and innovation culture, which inspire us to provide the utmost value to our customers.”

