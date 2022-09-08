Queen Elizabeth II

By Miftaudeen Raji

Amid growing concerns over the health of Queen Elizabeth II across the UK, heartfelt wishes have continued to pour in for the monarch.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has expressed her heartfelt concern over widespread rising concerns on the health of Queen Elizabeth II.

Truss, in a statement via her verified Twitter handle on Thursday, said, “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.”

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she added.

The Prime Minister’s words have been followed by several other political leaders across the UK.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby has also extended heartfelt wishes.

The Archbishop, in a statement said, “My prayers, and the prayers of people across the [Church of England] and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today.

“May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral,” he added.

Similarly, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also expressed concern, saying he was “deeply worried.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford sent their thoughts and best wishes, on behalf of the people of Scotland and Wales respectively, to the Queen.

During a plenary session on Thursday, Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle intervened to say that the “thoughts and prayers” of MPs were with the Queen’s family, minutes before both Ms Truss and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer informed of the news and had left the chamber.

Labour leader Sir Keir said he was “deeply worried” by the news adding that he joined “everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said, “All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health.

“My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time,” she said.

The first minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford said he was concerned to hear the news and that he sent his “best wishes to Her Majesty and her family on behalf of the people of Wales”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey in a statement via his verified twitter handle, “The whole nation’s thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family as we all hope and pray for her full recovery.”

Former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron said he was “deeply concerned by the news this afternoon from Buckingham Palace.

“I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this worrying time,” he added.



Labour Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007, Tony Blair also said he was “deeply concerned” by the news, adding that his “thoughts and prayers” were with the Queen and her family.

BBC political editor Chris Mason said, “It’s been a busy week for the monarch with that handover of power, her playing that crucial constitutional role in the resignation of one prime minister and the assumption of office of another.

“And we’ve also known in terms of her interactions with political leaders that they have dialled down a little bit, certainly in terms of the physical exertions required of her to perform them have dialled down in recent months.

“The overriding impression here at Westminster is the same it will be around the country – one of deep concern from our political leaders and politicians more broadly,” Mason added.

Recall that Truss was officially appointed as the UK’s 56th prime minister after her meeting with the Queen on Tuesday.

According to Buckingham Palace, the Queen had been advised to rest after “a full day” on Tuesday.

The Queen was seen on Tuesday when she met outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson and his successor, Liz Truss at Balmoral, due to her inability to travel to London for the ceremony.

Earlier on Thursday, Buckingham Palace, in a statement, had said the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health.

The statement reads partly, “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the statement added.

The Queen’s 70-year reign saw the monarch witness an audience with her new prime minister at Buckingham Palace.

The monarch has been on a summer break at her Scottish home since July.

