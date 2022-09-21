.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Oxlade has hailed Afrobeats megastar, Davido for his generosity amid the callout by Dammy Krane over an alleged debt.

He cautioned fans by testifying to the benevolence shown by Davido and other industry top acts over the course of his career.

In the now-deleted post, The “Ku Lo Sa singer praised Davido for his financial assistance in the past and shared how he gave him his first one thousand dollars, adding the music industry so far has been good to him.

Oxlade wrote: “Baddest gave me my first 1k dolls…First time I ever felt that sum in my life… The Whole game has been good to me… So don’t even trip.”

Recall that on Monday, Dammy Krane accused Davido of refusing to pay for his songwriting contribution to an earlier released track, even after reaching out to the DMW boss privately.

