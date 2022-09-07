The founder of Bright Carriers, a trucking company based in the South, Mr. Uduimho Bright Ogedengbe, popularly known as Drbtgar, has said that truckers must endeavour to look after their drivers, noting that the drivers can either help the business grow or destroy the business.

He said trucks are the asset and the drivers are the ones in the truck. Look after the drivers, so they can look after your trucks.

According to the Nigerian entrepreneur, make the drivers feel important, make them feel like family, talk to them often and give them reasons to look after the trucks.

“Technically I don’t allow my drivers to be on the road when it is late except in a very safe region. When it gets late, they locate the nearest truck stop and park there. It’s also very important to install cameras and trackers in the trucks.

“Trackers can alert the owner when the driver has harsh braking, going above the speed limit, going off route, and most importantly you can know exactly where the truck is should anything go wrong. In the case of an accident, a camera can have a full record of all that happened”, added Uduimho Bright Ogedengbe.

