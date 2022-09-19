By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester City and English forward, Jack Grealish has described teammate, Erling Haaland as the best striker in the world.

He said that the addition of Erling Haaland to Manchester City has improved the team.

The 22-year-old joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for £51.5m and has gone on to net 14 goals in 10 games.

At the weekend, the Norwegian was on target as Man City cruised to a 3-0 victory over Wolves to become the first player in Premier League history to score in their first four away games

“It changes all of our games compared to last season where we played with a false nine,” Grealish said. “This year, in my opinion, we have got the best striker in the world playing up front who is just obsessed with scoring goals and being in the box, which is a brilliant trait for a striker.

“I think it is down to us to put the balls in the box. I was just having a word with him then saying that ‘I didn’t even know you could score from outside the box!’ which he did today [Saturday].

“He is honestly a brilliant person to be around. I cannot speak highly enough of him, he is so humble for what he has achieved already in his career. It helps that he can constantly put the ball in the back of the net as well.”

