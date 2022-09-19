Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo

By Biodun Busari

Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo on Sunday said the gunmen apprehended for attacking people and property in the state are Nigerians of Igbo origin.

The unknown gunmen have continuously unleashed terror in the South-East targeting residents, security operatives, and public infrastructure.

Most of the attacks have been linked to members of the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Reacting to the attacks during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Soludo said his administration in Anambra has brought the security threats in the state to the lowest level.

Soludo said: “Let me be clear about it; 100% of the people we have caught are Igbos. It is not about some people invading from somewhere; it is 100% Igbos on Igbos, that is the fact.

“The first set of people we caught were 100 per cent Igbos from other south-east states and none from Anambra.

“But as we went on, we then discovered that a whole lot of the youths who have been taken to these bushes that got indoctrinated and initiated into all these kinds of things also happen to be citizens of Anambra state or indigenes of Anambra.”

Before Professor Soludo assumed office, the residents of the state have been living in panic due to several attacks.

The governor further said that the security situation has greatly improved, and attributed the feat to the efforts of the security forces.

“Giving where things were when we came, we are not saying that Anambra is 100% secured but everybody in Anambra – the 8.5 million residents of Anambra can testify to you that insecurity in Anambra has come down to the barest minimum.

“Fifteen camps (run by gunmen) here (have been) decimated. Even yesterday (Saturday), some other places (where) they were gathering were decimated; we have degraded their infrastructure and I don’t think they have the capacity again to come with the kind of ferocity they had in the past,” he added.

