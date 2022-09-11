.

Renown cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has asked the Department of State Serviices, DSS, to either charge a Kaduna-based Islamic scholar and publisher of Desert Herald, Tukur Mamu, to court or release him from detention.

It would be recalled that Mamu was arrested by the DSS in Cairo, Egypt, on his way to lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia and brought back to Kano and finally to Abuja, where he is currently being held.

Mamu, an aide to Sheikh Gumi, negotiated the release of persons abducted on a train to Kaduna on March 28, 2022.

Gumi, who asked the DSS to do the needful during his weekly preaching at Sultan Bello Mosque on Saturday, implored the secret service to take the publisher to court to face trial, adding that keeping him in custody was intimidating to his family.

He said: “Take him to court to face trial. Keeping him in custody despite being a family man was just to intimidate him.

‘’This intimidation is also terrorism. Arresting people unjustly is also terrorism; just like the terrorists do by going to somebody’s house to kidnap him.

“How can we continue in this situation under a government that is about to wind up? Our hope is for them to finish successfully, not in a bad light.

‘’It’s not about Tukur Mamu, you all know that whenever they arrest innocent people, I always talk, let alone someone I know and I’m only advising the government to release him, so we can apologize to him to forget what happened.”

Mamu was arrested at the Kano international airport after he returned from Egypt, where he was detained on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj.

On Thursday, the DSS said security operatives found incriminating materials such as military accoutrements and large amounts of different currencies in Mamu’s house and office.

RELATED NEWS