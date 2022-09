Guinness Nigeria on Thursday, September 22nd hosted Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume and other extraordinary female Athletes and Para-Athletes who represented Nigeria at 2022 Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championship to a celebratory reception at the new Guinness Headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos.

The celebrated team were hosted amidst pomp and pageantry at the home of the extraordinary beer. Throughout the course of the celebratory occasion, they relished a true Guinness VIP experience with loads of exciting activities. The highlight of the event was an incredible toast to the extraordinary talents at 17:59 Guinness time.

Speaking to the entire experience, Mark Mugisha, the Marketing, and Innovations Director Guinness Nigeria expressed his elation for the Athletes, their optimism and re-emphasized the brand’s commitment to empowering creative talents, driving inclusivity, celebrating excellence, and creating moments in culture through the ongoing Black Shines Brightest campaign.

Since the launch of Black Shines Brightest, Guinness Nigeria has remained committed to spotlighting and celebrating exceptional black beacons across several cultural touch-points including art, music and sports.

