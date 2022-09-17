*Tasks PHEDC on prepaid meters distribution

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

A foremost socio-cultural organisation of the Ibibio people in Akwa Ibom State, Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio has urged all oil Companies and their subsidiaries operating in the State to ensure prompt remittance of all taxes due to the State without delay.

This is contained in a communique’ issued at the end of the Central Working Committee meeting weekend in Uyo, signed by its International President and Secretary General, Akparawa James Edet, and Akparawa Bassey Bassey respectively Secretary General.

According to the communique made available to newsmen Saturday in Uyo, ‘ the group among other issues resolved that the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) should significantly improve upon its rather poor services to its customers in the State

The group also resolved that PHEDC, should, as a matter of urgency commence the distribution of prepaid meters to its customers in the State and desist henceforth from giving outrageous estimated bills to Akwa Ibom households.

In the 13-point communique’ they resolved: “That the situation where individuals or Communities in the State purchase and install transformers, electricity polls and cables on their expense, only for PHEDC to later take ownership of such facilities is totally wrong and unacceptable to the Mboho.

“That henceforth, such facilities could only be bequeathed to the PHEDC or any other distribution company whatsoever on the basis of 50-50 Equity Ownership between the provider(s) of the facilities and the Distribution Company.

“That it is unethical and against business principle for PHEDC or any distribution company in the Country to surreptitiously arm twist individuals or communities to repair or replace damaged power facilities while the distribution companies are only interested in the circulation and collection of outrageous bills.

” In the area of Petroleum Resources, the Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio urges all oil Companies and their subsidiaries operating in Akwa Ibom to ensure prompt remittance of all taxes due to the State without delay.

“That oil Companies, all industrial and other blue chip business establishments operating in the State should regularly carry out reasonable level of Corporate Social Responsibility for the benefit of their host communities to enhance a cordial working relationship with such Communities.

“That oil companies should promptly intervene upon report of oil spillage in their host Communities by arresting the spillage and paying appropriate compensation to affected Communities”

They particularly commended the State government for the plan to float a State owned Power Distribution Company, as such investment would improve power supply boost the State’s industrialisation and small scale business drive, create wealth, empower the citizenry and ultimately improve the State’s economy.

Mboho, however, saluted the Federal government for the provision of Solar Power Lights to 27 Communities in Akwa Ibom and solicited that more communities in the State should be enlisted to benefit from the programme.

“Mboho equally commends the Akwa Ibom State government for plans to continually connect more communities in the State to the National grid and for the planned distribution of more transformers to Akwa Ibom Communities.

” Mboho called on Communities in the State to jealously guide against the vandalisation or theft of Transformers and other power facilities provided in their Communities

“That the Mboho also salutes the Federal government through its donor agency for the provision of Solar Power Lights to 27 Communities in Akwa Ibom State and solicited that more Communities in the State should be enlisted to benefit from the programme”

The group reiterated their gratitude to Governor Udom Emmannuel for appointing some of their into his cabinet and for powering them to effectively carry out their mandates

