

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Center for Support and Advocacy for Atiku Abubakar, Osun State Chapter, has expressed optimism that with the calibre, and experience of the members of the Peoples Democratic Party, 2023 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), the party was on its way to victory in the forth coming general elections.

State Coordinator, of the group, Comrade Edward Olamilekan, said this on Sunday.

He said, the PCC which has the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel, as Chairman, the National Campaign Management Council, which has the Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as Director-General were poised to deliver on their mandate.

The group stressed that there is no

doubt that the combination of leaders that made up of the committees are satisfactory, trusting God that the conglomeration of the citizens will lead the PDP to the promised land.

He said in a statement, “We believe and have much confidence in this topmost PDP stalwarts and with their experience, capabilities and prowess will definitely give us a huge success come February 2023.

“With the help of God, I sole affirm that, this is the body that will see to the emergence of PDP presidential candidate.

“The Center for Support and Advocacy for Atiku Abubakar, Osun State Chapter, uses this medium to congratulates all our leaders nominated for Presidential National Campaign Management Committee of PDP.

“When we heard of the news and the caliber of the leaders nominated, indeed it was an intellectual sellection. Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Prof Wale Oladipo , Deputy, Director Administration, Hon. Clement Soji Adagunodo, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Osun Governor-elect; Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi; Chief/Mrs Erelu Obada; Mr.Jide Adeniji and Mrs Funmi Lamuye among others.

The Center congratulated all party leaders nominated for Presidential National Campaign Management Committee of PDP.

