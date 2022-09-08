By Efosa Taiwo

Brighton & Hove Albion manager, Graham Potter have been announced as Chelsea’s new manager following the sack of Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday after Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Potter joins on a five-year deal.

Here are five things you might not have known about Graham Potter

Potter was an English professional footballer who played as a left-wing back during his playing days. Potter started his football managerial career in Sweden where he coached Ostersund leading them to the 2017–18 UEFA Europa League knockout stage. He has spent three seasons at Brighon and Hove Albion, maintaining their premier league status. Potter is very flexible with tactics and has a slant for attacking and possession football. Potter has his coaching style modeled after Pep Guardiola and Dutch coach Raymond Verheijen.

