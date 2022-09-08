By Efosa Taiwo
Brighton & Hove Albion manager, Graham Potter have been announced as Chelsea’s new manager following the sack of Thomas Tuchel.
Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday after Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
Potter joins on a five-year deal.
Here are five things you might not have known about Graham Potter
- Potter was an English professional footballer who played as a left-wing back during his playing days.
- Potter started his football managerial career in Sweden where he coached Ostersund leading them to the 2017–18 UEFA Europa League knockout stage.
- He has spent three seasons at Brighon and Hove Albion, maintaining their premier league status.
- Potter is very flexible with tactics and has a slant for attacking and possession football.
- Potter has his coaching style modeled after Pep Guardiola and Dutch coach Raymond Verheijen.