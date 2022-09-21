By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

kaduna—Kaduna State Government has warned that any move to block the Kaduna-Abuja Road, or any route, to express dissatisfaction, is unacceptable and a prelude to breakdown of law and order.

In a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the government said by this notice, individuals or groups planning to restrict citizens’ movements are advised to desist in the interest of public peace.

“While the Kaduna State Government is not depriving citizens the right to express discontent, public security and safety must always be the foremost consideration. The danger of barricading a strategic route like the Kaduna-Abuja Road is better appreciated within the context of ongoing security operations covering the route, and other areas of interest.

“Citizens are therefore strongly advised against participating in such processions, particularly those which will impact the normal socio-economic activities of other citizens, or expose lives to unnecessary danger.

“Citizens may kindly be reminded that collective security should remain the first and most important consideration at all times. Individuals, unions and other groups are therefore urged to note this advisory for strict compliance.”

RELATED NEWS