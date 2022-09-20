Governor Chukwuma Soludo has commissioned a new 1.7-kilometer road in Uruegbe village in Umuoji Community in Demili North Local Government Area of Anambra State singlehanded constructed by Managing Director and Chief Executive of C-Keinah Nigeria Limited and a prominent son of Uruegbe village in Umuoji Community in Demili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Val Onwumelu, popularly called InstigatorPH

The 40 years old businessman and philanthropist said his dream is to transform Umuoji Community into a modern community by ensuring that basic social amenities and infrastructure for residents of the community are provided starting with the road project. He noted that he was determined to give a new face to the community through persistent and committed renewal projects such as road construction and similar landmark projects.

Governor Soludo while commissioning the road commended the prominent Umuoji indigene, Chief Val Onwumelu, for taking the lead in the Public Community Private Partnership model under his administration.

The Governor noted that the project was in line with his government’s desire to seek private partnership and community collaboration in fulfilling the government infrastructure development and road renewal project across Anambra state

While thanking the eminent philanthropist for his gesture, Governor Soludo stressed the importance of the Public Community Private Partnership model as the way to go in solving many community problems such as the case of road construction and reconstruction. The governor said that what Chief Val Onwumelu demonstrated was the true Anambra spirit and called on others to emulate him.

While speaking on the project, Chief Val Onwumelu thanked the governor and the community leaders. He affirmed that he was committed to the goal of ensuring the Umuoji community gets a new lease with new infrastructure development. He said “this road project is one among various other development projects that I have identified. I am happy that the governor has graced this commissioning today and this will mean that more good things will come to my community, Umuoji.”

In attendance at the road commissioning ceremony was the National President of Anambra State Association of Town Unions, ASATU, Barrister Titus Akpudo, and the APGA Candidate for Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, Chief Ikenna Iyiegbu among other prominent sons of Umuoji community.

