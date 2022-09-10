By Benjamin Njoku

The maiden edition of the Edo State International Film Festival, ESIFF, came to a happy end, at the weekend, with Governor Godwin Obaseki calling for more participation of the private sector to boost the state’s creative industry.

The closing ceremony held at the Victor Uwaifo Creative hub and Sound Stage, Benin, was nothing short of a celebration of the Edo filmmakers, stars and their works.

The festival opened on the 1st of September with an official premiere of the short film ‘We Will Not Be Silent’, a live-action short by award-winning filmmaker, Bode Asiyanbi. It climaxed at the weekend amid glamour after four days of networking opportunities with local and international industry stakeholders, movie premiere, masterclasses with industry experts, exposure and panel discussions.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Governor Obaseki called for more private sector participation to boost the state’s creative industry as well as sustain the annual film festival, which he said would be left in the hands of the practitioners.

He described the Edo people as ‘the most creative people on the black continent’, adding “Our history is there to show that we have created masterpieces in terms of arts throughout the centuries.”

His words: “Our people are the most creative Africans that have existed. The talents that we are celebrating here today come from a long line and strong heritage of creativity and heritage. Tonight, we are celebrating our best at the maiden Edo State International Film Festival.

“After today, the dates for next year’s festival will be announced. We are here to give out the award to the best overall film. I am sure the work and time that went into producing this film is worth more than what we are giving as a prize. This prize is just a token of our appreciation for the work put into telling our stories by utilizing our God-given talent.”

Speaking further, Obaseki noted that Edo people have thrived through their creativity in music and films and the capacity to preach the word of God to the rest of the world.

“We are successful in these two areas because of limited government intervention and involvement in your affairs, enabling you to express yourselves and sell your talent to the whole world.

“In our future film festival, you will witness the government pulling back and you’re doing more for yourself. We will continue to support you but will allow the industry to take over as the government does not have the talent to do what you are doing,” Obaseki added.

Head of festival jury, Prof. Osakue Omoera, while commending the governor for the initiative, noted that the jury screened over 2,000 films from 94 countries.

Omoera, however, urged the practitioners in the industry to up their games technically and in terms of storytelling. There is also the need to raise the bar in technical competency in the areas of production design, script play and sound design among others.

Many filmmakers and actors of Edo extraction went home with cash prizes and plaques on the night.

The governor’s award of $10,000 for the Best overall film at festival went to a project titled, ‘Onaiwu,’ directed by Joseph Okhomina who also won the Best Director at the festival.

The ‘Battle of the West’ emerged Best Film in the use of technology, while ‘Zara’ won Best Cell Phone Film and ‘the Funeral’ clinched the Best Student Film, with each winner getting a $2,000 cash reward.

‘On this Mountain’ won the Best indigenous language film award, aimed at promoting the use of indigenous language in filmmaking, while ‘Omoatama,’ emerged the Best Film shot in Edo state, with each category winner going home with $5,000 cash prize.

Winners of the rural photography award also went home with N375, 000.

Popular movie stars who graced the four days event were not left out, as they equally bagged awards in recognition of their immense contributions towards the growth of the state’s creative industry. They included Etinosa Idemudia, Nosa Rex, Linda Osifo, Mercy Aigbe, Yvonne Jegede among others.

Obaseki fetes film makers, stars

Meanwhile, after the event hosted by actor Nosa Rex and Linda Osifo, Governor Obaseki and his amiable wife, Betsy invited the movie stars and their friends to the Government House for an after party. Indeed, it was a memorable evening for the stars who had a swell time while it lasted. They unanimously agreed that the festival has not only put Edo on the world map of film festival destination, but also, it has raised the bar in terms of packaging of successful film festival in Nigeria.

For many, the festival was a sort of homecoming for Edo movie stars and practitioners.

While expressing her excitement, one of the award recipients, Etinosa thanked governor Obaseki for the initiative. “What an honour. Not only did I receive an award last night but also, I was congratulated in person and invited to dinner by the Executive Governor,Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and the amiable First Lady of Edo State, His excellency, Betsy. Somehow, all the years of toiling and sleepless nights feel worth it right now. I am so motivated to do more,” she wrote on IG.

She described the film festival as ‘a wonderful initiative that has now been successfully concluded in grand style.’

“The festival is an initiative that must be sustained as the creative industry and the youths, even older creatives, have so much more to offer,” she stated.

‘Edo a new destination for film festival ‘

Earlier in her speech, Managing Director, Edo State Skills Development Agency,organizers of the festival, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare reiterated the resolve of the state government to make Edo State a new destination for film festivals in the world.

According to her, “The Nigerian creative industry has grown to become the biggest globally, employing over 1.5 million people in music, films, arts, photography and more. It is projected that the film industry alone produces about 2,500 films annually and is worth $6.4 billion. We understand the immense opportunities available here, and we intend to leverage them as part of our holistic approach to employment creation and upskilling in Edo State”.

The chairman, festival organizing committee, Lancelot Imasuen, a popular film maker, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the festival, predicting that the next edition would be far better than this year’s.

Organized by the Edo State Skills Development Agency,EdoJobs, in partnership with the Swiss Agency for Development Corporation,SDC, and the German Government through the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Skills Development for Youth Employment (SKYE) Programme, the four days event witnessed the screening of 150 curated movies at the Kada Cinemas and the newly commissioned Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and sound stage, in Benin city.

RELATED NEWS