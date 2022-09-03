By Efosa Taiwo

The Black Galaxies of Ghana have qualified for the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) holding in Algeria next year.

Ghana had to seal qualification via penalty kicks after Nigeria came back from the two goal deficit in the first leg.

The Super Eagles B put up a resilient show at the Moshood Abiola Stadium with goals from Zulkifilu Mohammed in the 76th minute and Chijioke Akuneto in the 94th minute sending the game into penalty shootout where Ghana edged Nigeria 5-4.

Ghana will be making a return to CHAN after missing out on the last three editions.

This will be the second occasion this year Ghana will be stopping a national team from Nigeria from qualifying for a major competition.

In March, the Black Stars of Ghana denied the Super Eagles a ticket to the World Cup holding in December in Qatar

