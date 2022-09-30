With the rumoured disclosure that there is a plot to remove the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Iyorchia Ayu from office using his local ward chairman to carry out the unpopular move, the people of Gboko, Ayu’s hometown have come out with a simple warning to the traducers of the plan to shelve it or face backlashes on several fronts.

A statement released by the spokesman of the group under the aegis of Gboko Progressive Union, Inalegwu Gabriel said, the entire people of Gboko kingdom and indeed, all progressive Benue indigenes are against any plot to sack or ridicule their kinsman, saying, Ayu has served the nation excellently and deserves commendation and not a sack.

“Dr. Ayu has not done anything wrong by donating himself to serve the people whenever he is called upon. What has he done wrong that they are planning to sack him from the party using a ward chairman in the same way they did to Oshiomhole in Edo State”, he queried.

Continuing, Inalegwu said: “As close watchers of the events of his emergence as chairman, his successful conduct of PDP primaries that produced a nationally accepted leader like Atiku, and the ongoing crisis of which all well-meaning Nigerians are praying for a quick resolution and now they are talking of removing him”.

He said, if there was such a plan, they would be surprised despite Governor Ortom’s open association with Rivers State Governor Wike, that all people of Benue State would be surprised that their Governor is in on a plot to remove their son from office when he has done nothing, vowing they the people will resist such moves.

“What’s our Governor Ortom going to tell us is his reason for supporting such evil plan against his brother whom he campaigned for to be chairman? It is not even a decent thing to imagine because politics has a point of remembering the past and also, thinking about life after politics”, he said.

“We advise Governor Ortom and any other person involved in the wistful plot, to retrace their steps because the Gboko Progressive Union, as a united front, will not fold our hands to see our son removed from office because of the obsessive ambition of anybody”, he warned.

