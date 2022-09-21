.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

‘Gave me 02 concert before hit ‘- Oxlade hails Wizkid, DJ Tunez for impact on his career

Afrobeats sensation, Oxlade has hailed Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid and Superstar DJ Tunez for impacting his career, especially in the early days.

Wizkid made history over the weekend and brought out Oxlade to perform with him at the 20,000-capacity sold-out Accor Arena in Paris.

The singers performed Oxlade’s hit song, Ku Lo Sa to the large crowd and Oxlade expressed gratitude for Starboy via his Twitter page.

He noted how Wizkid showed him real and priceless love by bringing him out to perform at his 02 Arena concert in London before he had a hit record

He wrote, ‘Mandem gave me the 02 before I had a hit record, You can’t buy that love. It has to be real’

Mandem gave me the 02 before I had a hit record …



You can’t buy that love .

It has to be real. — ᴏғᴀ (@oxladeofficial) September 19, 2022

Notable celebrities that graced Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Paris Concert were Kylian Mbappe, PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi, Popcaan, Naomi Campbell and a rumoured appearance by Twitter former CEO Jack Dorsey backstage.

Big Wiz and Oxlade performing Ku Lo Sa 🐐🐐pic.twitter.com/2MrNzOcvZn — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) September 16, 2022

He praised DJ Tunez for the great impact he had on his career growth and for making his music appeal to the international world.

@DJ_TUNEZ causing trouble made me believe my shit could disturb the diaspora…. Some random kid for lere started shaking brooklyn from his face me I face you….



Love that nigga till death🤞🏾🩸 — ᴏғᴀ (@oxladeofficial) September 19, 2022

Oxlade also thanked God for his recent achievements as hit song KU LO SA tallied 103.1 million streams without an album.

‘Ku Lo Sa – A COLORS SHOW’ is one of the biggest songs in Nigeria at the moment and it has enjoyed massive streams boosted by its viral challenge of fans mimicking the singer’s live performance of the song at Colors Studio.

